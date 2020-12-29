Yerevan court releases ARF-D member, declares decision on detention as unlawful

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today declared the decision to detain member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ashot Simonyan as unlawful on the ground of absence of substantiated doubt and released him from the courtroom, as reported Simonyan’s attorney Gaiane Papoyan.

The attorney added that the court has touched upon the absence of the condition and ground, that is, the detention was not only unlawful, but was also illegal in terms of criminal law.

Papoyan stated that what was also ridiculous was the fact that the record on Simonyan’s detention states that he is suspected of committing a hooligan act by acting in conspiracy with a group of people, but the disposition in point 1 of part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Armenia doesn’t require initial consent, and this isn’t relevant in general. When asked why the body implementing proceedings had stated this in the record, the attorney said the body implementing proceedings wrote it based on impressions.

Yesterday demonstrators and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sisak Gabrielyan clashed in the courtyard of the National Assembly. During the clash, Gabrielyan hit one of the demonstrators with his fists, and both sides used swear words. Police apprehended 15 citizens, and a criminal case was instituted under the article of hooliganism.