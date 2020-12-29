News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador
Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia, under the leadership of Chair of the Committee Arman Yeghoyan, had a meeting with Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

The participants of the meeting discussed a broad range of issues on cooperation, particularly the prospects for the Armenia-EU cooperation, the situation created as a result of the war unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the developments and the opportunities to solve the social and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wiktorin stated that the European Union is currently implementing various programs through the EU-backed Rapid Reaction Mechanism in order to provide support to families displaced from Artsakh.

Wiktorin reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to assist Armenia in the implementation of reforms and, in this context, informed about the importance of the EUR 9,000,000 grant disbursed to the Government of Armenia for support to reforms in the justice sector, as well as the additional EUR 24,000,000 grant disbursed to Armenia for support to the fight against COVID-19.

With satisfaction, the parties stated that the ratification by the 27 member states of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has drawn to an end.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021
Last week, the financial center of the United Arab Emirates...
 New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK
Novavax is recruiting 30,000 volunteers to test its vaccine...
 Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials kicks off in Iran
A total of 56 volunteers will take part in the test of the first phase...
 Turkey counts on joint production of COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
They are talking not only about supplies but also about joint production...
 348 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 UN Secretary-General hopes 2021 will be year of recovery from pandemic
That must be our New Year’s Resolution..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos