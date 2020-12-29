Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador

Members of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia, under the leadership of Chair of the Committee Arman Yeghoyan, had a meeting with Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

The participants of the meeting discussed a broad range of issues on cooperation, particularly the prospects for the Armenia-EU cooperation, the situation created as a result of the war unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the developments and the opportunities to solve the social and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wiktorin stated that the European Union is currently implementing various programs through the EU-backed Rapid Reaction Mechanism in order to provide support to families displaced from Artsakh.

Wiktorin reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to assist Armenia in the implementation of reforms and, in this context, informed about the importance of the EUR 9,000,000 grant disbursed to the Government of Armenia for support to reforms in the justice sector, as well as the additional EUR 24,000,000 grant disbursed to Armenia for support to the fight against COVID-19.

With satisfaction, the parties stated that the ratification by the 27 member states of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has drawn to an end.