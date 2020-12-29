3 die in car accident on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road

A car accident took place on the Goris-Kapan road. Today at 9:31 a.m. the operative group, two firefighting-rescue squads and seven firefighter-rescuers of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene of the incident to resume their search and rescue efforts, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The rescuers removed the bodies of the driver and two passengers from the car (from a nearly 250-meter gorge) and took them to the ambulance truck.

On December 28 at 8:44 pm. the Crisis Management Center of Syunik Province received an alarm according to which the driver on the Goris-Kapan road had curved off the road and fallen into a gorge.

Two firefighting-rescue squads of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service had left for the scene of the incident and found out that the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero had curved off the road at the 10th kilometer of the Goris-Kapan road and fallen into a gorge.

Rescue efforts were terminated due to the darkness.