Air raid siren goes off in Iran's Urmia
Air raid siren goes off in Iran's Urmia
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

An air raid siren went off in the Iranian city of Urmia, @wargonzo Telegram channel reported, citing the sources of the Iranian Western Azerbaijan province.

“According to the information of @Wargonzo, the air raid siren was part of the preparations for large-scale air defense drills announced by the Iranian authorities the previous day. Let us mention that Tehran’s decision to conduct air defense drills isn’t by chance.

The Iranians don’t have illusions about Erdogan’s pretensions and appetite, as well as the Turkish-Israeli alliance that launched the second war in Nagorno-Karabakh, particularly in the territory near the Iranian borders.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
