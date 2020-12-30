Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US

US President-elect Joe Biden has confirmed that after his inauguration on January 20, 2021, martial law will be enacted for the rapid spread of the coronavirus vaccine in the country; he made the respective statement while speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, TASS reported.
Martial law allows a US president to increase the production of certain goods in order to strengthen national security. Incumbent President Donald Trump had enacted the provisions of this document dozens of times at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trump administration is spreading the coronavirus vaccine in the country much more slowly than previously envisioned, Biden said.
According to him, if this program is implemented just as slowly in the future, it will take years to vaccinate the entire US population against the coronavirus.
According to the president-elect, however, the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the United States is not likely to improve before March next year.