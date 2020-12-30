News
One driver dies on the spot, there are injured after road accident in Armenia’s Tavush
One driver dies on the spot, there are injured after road accident in Armenia’s Tavush
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On Tuesday at 11:05pm, the Tavush provincial crisis management center of Armenia received a report that a road accident had taken place near Artsvaberd village.

It turned out that a VAZ (driver: Razmik P., born in 1978) and a Toyota (driver: Garegin Ch., born in 1975) had collided on the Berd-Artsvaberd motorway, and Razmik P. had died on the spot.

The Toyota driver and passengers—Sargis Ch. (born in 2012) and Gayane Ts. (born in 1979)—were taken to Berd town hospital, where doctors assessed their health condition as satisfactory.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
