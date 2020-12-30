News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus
US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) has died from the coronavirus, multiple sources confirmed Tuesday evening. He was 41, Politico reported.

Letlow, who announced on December 18 that he tested positive for COVID-19, had been in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Letlow, who served as chief of staff to former Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.) before being elected to fill that seat, was supposed to be sworn into Congress on Sunday. He is the first member or member-elect to die from the coronavirus.

It is unknown at this time as to who will represent the State of Louisiana at the US House of Representatives in Luke Letlow’s place.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 13 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US
Martial law allows a US president to increase the production of certain goods in order to strengthen national security…
 Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
The vice president-elect has become the second high-profile person in the US from an ethnic minority background to receive the shot...
 Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021
Last week, the financial center of the United Arab Emirates...
 Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador
Wiktorin reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to assist Armenia...
 New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK
Novavax is recruiting 30,000 volunteers to test its vaccine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos