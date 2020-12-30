US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) has died from the coronavirus, multiple sources confirmed Tuesday evening. He was 41, Politico reported.
Letlow, who announced on December 18 that he tested positive for COVID-19, had been in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, but doctors were unable to save his life.
Letlow, who served as chief of staff to former Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.) before being elected to fill that seat, was supposed to be sworn into Congress on Sunday. He is the first member or member-elect to die from the coronavirus.
It is unknown at this time as to who will represent the State of Louisiana at the US House of Representatives in Luke Letlow’s place.