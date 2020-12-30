US plans to sell $4bn attack helicopters to Kuwait

The US State Department has cleared a foreign military sale of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Kuwait worth an estimated $4 billion, according to a Tuesday Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Defense News reported.
Kuwait wants to buy eight new AH-64Es.
The purchase would include new and remanufactured T700-GE 701D engines as well as new and remanufactured AN/AAR-57 Counter Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) and embedded GPS with inertial navigation and multi-mode receivers.
Separately, the US plans to supply Saudi Arabia with GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs worth $290 million, TASS reported.