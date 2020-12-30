News
UAE records COVID-19 new strain cases
UAE records COVID-19 new strain cases
Region:World News
Theme: Society

UAE has recorded COVID-19 new strain cases, RIA Novosti reported referring to government spokesman.

In mid-December, the UK has reported about a new COVID-19 strain.

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group later confirmed that this strain is spreading faster and requires even more caution from the population.

Although the new strain of the virus may be 70% more infectious than usual, there is nothing to suggest that it is more dangerous in terms of death or hospitalization.

After the UK government officially announced the discovery of the mutation, many countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have imposed travel bans. 

The UAE has recorded a total of 204,369 COVID-19 cases, while 181,400 patients have recovered, and 662 have died.
