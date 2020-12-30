New laser weapons being created in Russia

Laser systems designed to combat drones are being created in Russia, deputy defense minister Alexei Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.
Currently, work is underway to create laser systems to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as optical and optical-electronic means of the enemy. They are being integrated with the fire weapons of armored vehicles to combat attacking high-precision weapons, he said.
According to Krivoruchko, a radio-frequency complex is also being developed for the functional destruction of electronic equipment of unmanned aerial vehicles.