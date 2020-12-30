News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
NYT: Pompeo may include Cuba on US list of terorrist sponsons
NYT: Pompeo may include Cuba on US list of terorrist sponsons
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will consider the possibility of including Cuba in the list of states that support international terrorist groups, The New York Times reported.

According to its sources, State Department officials have prepared a proposal to include Cuba on the list. Pompeo must decide whether to approve the plan. It is not clear yet how he will proceed.

The publication states that this step will entail the automatic imposition of US sanctions on the authorities of Cuba and will make it difficult for the elected US President Joe Biden to normalize ties with the republic. The Democrat's inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. 

The White House and the State Department did not confirm the statements in the publication. At present, Washington believes that Iran, North Korea, and Syria are on the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of US property on the island. After that, Washington announced the imposition of a trade and economic embargo against the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia’s Lavrov: Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries into region
We fully agree with our Turkish partners on this issue…
 Blasts in Kabul: at least 2 police officers die, 2 civilians injured
Police spokesman said the death of the police was caused by an electromagnetic bomb...
 Vladimir Putin assesses situation on terrorism-related crimes
779 crimes were registered in Russia...
 Putin: Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased risks of spread of terrorism
Putin said the clashes between the...
 US to remove Sudan from terrorist sponsorship list
The United States included Sudan in the list of states sponsoring terrorism on August 12, 1993...
 Rocket attacks in Kabul kill at least one
Security officials said it was...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos