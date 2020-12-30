French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays

The French government has received a warning about the possibility of an uncontrolled resumption of the COVID-19 pandemic after the January holidays, Figaro reported.
The scientific council of France believes it is possible that such an increase in the number of infections will cause an uncontrolled resumption of the pandemic, a strong increase in hospitalizations, cases of admission to intensive care, and deaths within a few weeks, the report said.
The council proposed two possible scenarios for responding to this threat. The first option is to react after the number of infections rises after the holidays. It implies limiting social or economic activity that can contribute to the spread of the virus. The second option is to react even later, based on the number of new hospitalizations. It includes broader restrictive measures, including prolonged self-isolation.
The situation is complicated by the mistrust of the majority of French people in relation to the vaccine. Only 40% of French people are ready to get vaccinated against coronavirus.