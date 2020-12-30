News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays
French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The French government has received a warning about the possibility of an uncontrolled resumption of the COVID-19 pandemic after the January holidays, Figaro reported.

The scientific council of France believes it is possible that such an increase in the number of infections will cause an uncontrolled resumption of the pandemic, a strong increase in hospitalizations, cases of admission to intensive care, and deaths within a few weeks, the report said.

The council proposed two possible scenarios for responding to this threat. The first option is to react after the number of infections rises after the holidays. It implies limiting social or economic activity that can contribute to the spread of the virus. The second option is to react even later, based on the number of new hospitalizations. It includes broader restrictive measures, including prolonged self-isolation.

The situation is complicated by the mistrust of the majority of French people in relation to the vaccine. Only 40% of French people are ready to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK approves first AstraZeneca vaccine
Now the UK is the first country to register this vaccine...
 US records COVID-19 new strain case
"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7...
 UAE records COVID-19 new strain cases
The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group later confirmed...
 582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 13 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus
Luke Letlow of Louisiana was 41...
 Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US
Martial law allows a US president to increase the production of certain goods in order to strengthen national security…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos