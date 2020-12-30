News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 582 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 158,878 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,807 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 679 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 902, the total respective number so far is 141,844, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,548—which is a drop by 333 in one day.

And 3,508 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 591,048 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus
Luke Letlow of Louisiana was 41...
 Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US
Martial law allows a US president to increase the production of certain goods in order to strengthen national security…
 Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
The vice president-elect has become the second high-profile person in the US from an ethnic minority background to receive the shot...
 Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021
Last week, the financial center of the United Arab Emirates...
 Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador
Wiktorin reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to assist Armenia...
 New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK
Novavax is recruiting 30,000 volunteers to test its vaccine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos