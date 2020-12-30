582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 582 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 158,878 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,807 cases.
Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 679 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 902, the total respective number so far is 141,844, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,548—which is a drop by 333 in one day.
And 3,508 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 591,048 such tests have been performed to date.