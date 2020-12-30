China says US budget for 2021 is interference in internal affairs

Chinese parliament demanded that the United States revise the budget signed by the current President Donald Trump, TASS reported.
Washington should refuse to implement clauses with negative content concerning China, Beijing said in a statement. According to China, some points of the US budget for 2021 are interference in the internal affairs of China. Beijing believes that Washington wants to stir up separatist sentiments in Taiwan and is spreading false information about Chinese politics in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.
In the budget for 2021, Trump approved $ 300 million to fight Beijing. The budget also includes $ 290 million for countering Russia and $ 900 billion for a stimulus package to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.