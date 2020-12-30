My Step Foundation of Armenia to not launch new Scholarship Program for 2021/22

By the decision of the Board of Trustees’ meeting held on November 20, the My Step Charitable Foundation, which has been implementing development programs in Armenia, has started implementing solely humanitarian programs, the Foundation informed.
Within the framework of the aforementioned decision, the Foundation will not implement its Scholarship Program for the 2021/22 academic year. Therefore, the Foundation will not accept new applications for the scholarship program for the coming academic year.
But at the same time, the Foundation informs that it will continue to assist—until the end of their studies—those students who have already received scholarships from the Foundation.
My Step Foundation hopes that with the efforts of all, it will be possible to resume its Scholarship Program in a short time.