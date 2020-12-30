Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s 26 employees join demand for PM Pashinyan’s resignation

Twenty-six employees of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan have joined the November 25 statement of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia (NAS RA) on the situation created as a result of the recent Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, and demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"In the current situation, we consider the further tenure of the [current] RA government to be ineffective, and demand the resignation of the government headed by the prime minister of the republic," the aforesaid statement reads in particular.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.