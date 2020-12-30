Parliament speaker: Chroniclers, historians will reflect on description of incredibly brutal recent Artsakh war

Chroniclers and historians will reflect on the description of the incredibly brutal war [in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) recently]. Looking into the eyes of life and death for 44 days, I have my subjective observations, and my recollections of the more painful episodes. Artsakh National Assembly (NA) speaker Artur Tovmasyan stated this in the NA.

"According to the analysis of military expert specialists, the recent war in Artsakh had no precedent in terms of its size, the number of troops and the arsenal involved in the hostilities. Moreover, in the South Caucasus region we [Artsakh] were the first to suffer and withstand the blows of international terrorism.

In this context, there were no adequate reactions and assessments from the international community; it means that we should rely on our own strength and capabilities, at the same time thanking the Russian peacekeeping forces.

Each of us is required to assess the situation in a clear-headed way, rediscover the image of typical perseverance of the people of Artsakh, and move forward," Tovmasyan added.

At the end of his remarks, those present observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the recent war.