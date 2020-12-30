News
US ambassador to Armenia: At this holiday season there will be empty places at many family tables
US ambassador to Armenia: At this holiday season there will be empty places at many family tables
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Dear Armenian friends and colleagues, between the pandemic and the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict, this has been a year of challenges, difficulties, and great sorrow. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy noted this in her congratulatory message on the coming New Year.

“At this holiday season, there will be empty places at many family tables, and we hope that these families will find a special peace and comfort. As we look ahead to 2021, we will also hope for better days. Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful future. Wishing all a peaceful and healthy New Year!,” Tracy added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
