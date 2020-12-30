News
Armenia government social assistance program launches for Artsakh residents who lost real estate due to recent war
Armenia government social assistance program launches for Artsakh residents who lost real estate due to recent war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

Another program of social assistance by the government of Armenia has started for the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who have lost real estate due to the recent war.

Each beneficiary of this social assistance program will be provided with a one-time assistance in the amount of 250,000 drams.

The beneficiaries of this program are those who lost their residential real estate due to the devastation caused by the war, or some other reasons.

The one-time financial assistance shall be provided by the Social Security Service of Armenia, and on the basis of respective online applications.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
