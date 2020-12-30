News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
EU leaders sign cooperation deal with UK after Brexit
EU leaders sign cooperation deal with UK after Brexit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

EU leaders have signed a trade and cooperation agreement with the UK after the kingdom left the union. 

The signing ceremony took place in Brussels on Wednesday, TASS reported.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, signed the document on behalf of the European Union, while UK PM Boris Johnson will do it in London on behalf of the United Kingdom.

According to Michel, the agreement signed is the result of many months of intensive talks, during which the European Union demonstrated an unprecedented level of unity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassadors approve Brexit deal and its provisional application from January 1
“EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application...
 UK, EU publish Brexit trade agreement
The deal includes a 1,246-page trade agreement, as well as…
 EU to spend hundreds of millions of euros to help refugees in Turkey
The EU’s executive body, the European Commission, said Wednesday that it is extending two respective programs…
 EU disburses additional EUR 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic
As part of the European Union’s...
 Heiko Maas says Germany is against arms embargo on Turkey
"Of course, we continue to believe that there is a solution...
 EU interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan on natural gas
As well as to engage in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos