EU leaders sign cooperation deal with UK after Brexit

EU leaders have signed a trade and cooperation agreement with the UK after the kingdom left the union.
The signing ceremony took place in Brussels on Wednesday, TASS reported.
The head of the European Council Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, signed the document on behalf of the European Union, while UK PM Boris Johnson will do it in London on behalf of the United Kingdom.
According to Michel, the agreement signed is the result of many months of intensive talks, during which the European Union demonstrated an unprecedented level of unity.