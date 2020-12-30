Iran's investigation of Ukrainian plane crash is over

The investigation into the Ukrainian plane shot down near the Iranian capital is over.
Ukrainian FM Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that Kyiv has not yet received from Tehran a technical report on the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing in Iran. According to him, Kyiv will move to the trial phase only when it realizes that all possibilities to settle this issue with Iran have been exhausted.
However, according to the Iranian minister of roads and urban development Mohammad Eslami, the final report has been printed in both English and Persian and passed on to all parties involved.
Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 flying to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport early in the morning on January 8. 176 people were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan. On January 11, the Iranian military said that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down by accident, the human factor was to blame: the plane flew near the Iranian military facility and was mistaken for an enemy target, namely a cruise missile. Iran added that they were expecting an attack from the United States.