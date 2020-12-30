News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Charges brought against Armenia media company co-founder
Charges brought against Armenia media company co-founder
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A video of an interview given by Mihran Hakobyan, a media company co-founder, and in which he publicly justified violence by citing the example of former Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu, was posted on a news website, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

And along the lines of the criminal case filed with the Committee in connection with aforementioned, Hakobyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on making public calls for committing violence, and publicly justifying or propagating violence.

A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been chosen as a pretrial measure against him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Police former high-ranking officer is charged
A signature bond not to leave the country has been chosen as a pretrial measure against him…
 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s 26 employees join demand for PM Pashinyan’s resignation
The November 25 respective statement of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences…
 ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue
Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement marched...
 Armenian opposition's march is over
Manukyan stated that most...
 Armenian opposition member: There will be a social riot soon
The authorities insist that the opposition has...
 Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos