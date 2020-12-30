Charges brought against Armenia media company co-founder

A video of an interview given by Mihran Hakobyan, a media company co-founder, and in which he publicly justified violence by citing the example of former Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu, was posted on a news website, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.
And along the lines of the criminal case filed with the Committee in connection with aforementioned, Hakobyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on making public calls for committing violence, and publicly justifying or propagating violence.
A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been chosen as a pretrial measure against him.