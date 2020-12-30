Ex-advisors file lawsuit against current president of Armenian Constitutional Court

The already former advisors to the former President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Grigor Muradyan and Hrayr Ghukasyan have filed a lawsuit in the Administrative Court against President of the Constitutional Court Armen Dilanyan, as reported the Judicial Information System.
Muradyan and Ghukasyan demand elimination of the October 22, 2020 executive orders of the President of the Constitutional Court on the dismissals of the advisors, restoration of their positions as advisors to the President of the Constitutional Court and the obligation to pay the average salary as reimbursement for the whole period of forced idleness.
The Court received the lawsuits on December 24, but the day of the court hearings hasn’t been designated yet.