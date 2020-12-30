22 Armenia soldiers' bodies found, Armenian PM Pashinyan meets all parliamentary factions heads, 30.12.2020 digest

Dodon to lead Party of Socialists in Moldova

Armenian PM discusses snap parliamentary elections with representatives of political parties

French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian special services chiefs consider possibility of creation of communication channel

EU leaders sign cooperation deal with UK after Brexit

Armenian police searching for 66-year-old woman

Armenia PM signs new decision

Iran to pay $ 150 thousand to families of victims of Ukrainian Boeing crash

Members of opposition discuss socio-economic crisis in Armenia with employers' union president

Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on regional agenda

Croatia declares January 2 as day of mourning for quake victims

Armenia’s Pashinyan continues to receive congratulations on upcoming holidays

Aznavour Foundation provides details on humanitarian aid sent to Armenia from France

Armenia Constitutional Court President receives Russia Ambassador

Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh

UK approves first AstraZeneca vaccine

Artsakh Defense Army: Work underway to find out identities of people depicted in Azerbaijan footage

NATO Secretary General sends New Year's message to Armenia President

Russian peacekeepers say ceasefire violations have not been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with mayor of Meghri

Executive Body of Republican Party of Armenia holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan national security chiefs meet in Moscow

Italy municipality recognizes Karabakh independence

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 22 fallen Armenian soldiers found during search

Mediaport: Bright Armenia Party leader demands that PM resign without preconditions

Lusine Gharakhanyan is appointed Artsakh Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sports

China says US budget for 2021 is interference in internal affairs

Charges brought against Armenia media company co-founder

Ex-advisors file lawsuit against current president of Armenian Constitutional Court

Armenia Police former high-ranking officer is charged

Iran's investigation of Ukrainian plane crash is over

Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Sarkissian: I hope the difficulties the ending year brought will remain in the past

Armenia government social assistance program launches for Artsakh residents who lost real estate due to recent war

US records COVID-19 new strain case

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s 26 employees join demand for PM Pashinyan’s resignation

NYT: Pompeo may include Cuba on US list of terorrist sponsons

Parliament speaker: Chroniclers, historians will reflect on description of incredibly brutal recent Artsakh war

US ambassador to Armenia: At this holiday season there will be empty places at many family tables

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with Kapan mayor in Syunik Province

New laser weapons being created in Russia

My Step Foundation of Armenia to not launch new Scholarship Program for 2021/22

Lavrov: No provocations against Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Bitcoin trading above $ 28 thousand

US plans to sell $4bn attack helicopters to Kuwait

UAE records COVID-19 new strain cases

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia ex-President Kocharyan on New Year, Christmas

582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus

Armenia sports journalist is appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sports

One driver dies on the spot, there are injured after road accident in Armenia’s Tavush

World oil prices on the rise

Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US

Prince Charles calls for an end to exploitation of nature

Trump tops list of Americans’ most admired men in 2020

Armenia MP leaves majority faction in legislature

Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Ombudsman: Armenia MFA has issued important official position on demarcation processes

Apple develops 64-core ARM processor for computers

EU and China to sign long-awaited business investment deal

Air raid siren goes off in Iran's Urmia

3 die in car accident on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road

Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021

Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador

2 Turkish planes deliver cargo with military equipment to Libya

New Year's message from EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin

Armenian analyst on what Azerbaijan lost after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey, UK sign free trade deal

New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK

UK intends to buy cheap UAVs after war in Karabakh

Yerevan court releases ARF-D member, declares decision on detention as unlawful

Russia PM sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of upcoming holidays

4 Armenian POWs, dead body returned to Armenia, Azerbaijanis put sign near Armenian village, 29.12.20 digest

Armenia National Security Service officer tells Shurnukh village residents they can stay until January 1-2

Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials kicks off in Iran

Turkish defense minister confirms sending military to Azerbaijan

Armenian National Congress opposition party says parliamentary deputy speaker's statement is disinformation

Armenia MOD: There is a need for further study to provide information about Ashot Pashinyan's demobilization

ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue

Bright Armenia Party leader: The crisis continues

Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of the upcoming holidays

Iran to react as planned to General Qasem Soleimani's assassination

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader Edmon Marukyan in meeting with Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia defense minister visits Russian 102nd Military Base

Russian and Azerbaijani PMs discuss importance of efforts for recovery of Nagorno-Karabakh

Gagik Tsarukyan: I told Nikol Pashinyan that his resignation is the only way out of the current situation

Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting begins

Armenian opposition's march is over

Armenia emergency situations minister, UNICEF Representative discuss programs under implementation

Nikol Pashinyan doesn't answer reporters' questions, silently walks down the stairs

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman receives Belarus Ambassador

NATO to strengthen protection against possible biological attack

Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan in parliament, meeting has yet to begin

Deputy mayor: 12 buildings in Armenia’s Goris are already under Azerbaijani control

Armenia Ombudsman-led task force visiting borderline villages of Gegharkunik Province

Turkey counts on joint production of COVID-19 vaccine with Russia

Prosperous Armenia Party leader arrives in parliament, to meet with Nikol Pashinyan

Xiaomi not to include smartphone charger in their boxes

Azerbaijanis give villagers one day to leave half of Armenian Shurnukh village, situation is tense