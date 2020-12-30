Executive Body of Republican Party of Armenia holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

Last evening the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia held a session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan at the political party’s headquarters.
The Executive Body discussed the current situation in the country in the context of the new challenges posing a threat to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the geopolitical environment, emphasized the fact that the Republican Party of Armenia can’t participate in any political discussion with the incumbent regime and reaffirmed the fact that the cornerstone step for restoration of the state is the immediate resignation of the government.
After exchange of ideas, it was decided that the decisions on the political party’s future actions will be made by the Republican Party of Armenia and within the scope of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement early next year.
The Executive Body also underscored the need for ongoing involvement of the international partners of the political party in the exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and the bodies of the deceased through all possible resources.