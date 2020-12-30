Iran to pay $ 150 thousand to families of victims of Ukrainian Boeing crash

The Iranian government has approved the payment of compensation in the amount of $ 150 thousand to the families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash shot down near Tehran, CTV News reported.
Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 flying to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport early in the morning on January 8. 176 people were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan.
On January 11, the Iranian military said that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down by accident, the human factor was to blame: the plane flew near the Iranian military facility and was mistaken for an enemy target, namely a cruise missile. Iran added that they were expecting an attack from the US.