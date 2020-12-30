Russian peacekeepers say ceasefire violations have not been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh

Deputy head of the Center for Reconciliation of the Sides of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Colonel Dmitry Perepyolkin reports that new ceasefire violations and provocations haven’t been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported.
“The situation in the peacekeeping operations zone is calm. Ceasefire violations and provocations haven’t been noticed. The situation is monitored round-the-clock,” the officer said, adding that Russian peacekeepers continue to observe implementation of the agreements on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities on the line of contact of the sides in Nagorno-Karabakh.