News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers say ceasefire violations have not been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeepers say ceasefire violations have not been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy head of the Center for Reconciliation of the Sides of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Colonel Dmitry Perepyolkin reports that new ceasefire violations and provocations haven’t been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported.

“The situation in the peacekeeping operations zone is calm. Ceasefire violations and provocations haven’t been noticed. The situation is monitored round-the-clock,” the officer said, adding that Russian peacekeepers continue to observe implementation of the agreements on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities on the line of contact of the sides in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aznavour Foundation provides details on humanitarian aid sent to Armenia from France
Thanks to 20 collection points deployed in France and Switzerland, 11 distribution chains throughout Armenian territory and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), 12,000 refugees were provided with basic necessities…
 Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Prime Minister of Russia wished the...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Work underway to find out identities of people depicted in Azerbaijan footage
The actions and statements of the Azerbaijani side are aimed at concealing another war crime…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with mayor of Meghri
Marukyan posted the following on his...
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan national security chiefs meet in Moscow
On the initiative of the director of the Russian Federal Security Service…
 Italy municipality recognizes Karabakh independence
The Commune of Borgosesia in the Province of Vercelli…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos