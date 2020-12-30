Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of New Year and Christmas.
The message particularly states the following:
“The Russian-Armenian relations, which are hinged on the principles of friendship and strategic partnership, consistently grew in 2020. Active efforts were made for the growth of cooperation in the sectors of trade, economy, investments, energy, transport, culture and the humanitarian sector.
I am certain that our joint efforts will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation in different sectors, the launch of major joint projects and the deepening of cooperation for integration within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021. We intend to actively cooperate in regard to post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
The Prime Minister of Russia wished the President of Armenia health, happiness and welfare, and wished the friendly people of Armenia peace and prosperity.