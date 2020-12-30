Armenia Constitutional Court President receives Russia Ambassador

President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the cooperation between the Constitutional Courts of Armenia and the Russian Federation and attached importance to further expansion of the cooperation within the scope of the Eurasian Association of Constitutional Review Bodies.
Ambassador Kopirkin expressed gratitude for the reception and wished Arman Dilanyan success during his term of office.