22 Armenia soldiers' bodies found, Armenian PM Pashinyan meets all parliamentary factions heads, 30.12.2020 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.12.2020:
- Bodies of another 22 fallen Armenian soldiers have been found during a search.
The bodies of 1,133 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.
However, the Azerbaijani side on Tuesday did not allow search operations in Fizuli, and on Monday—in Hadrut.
- Videos were spread on Tuesday which, according to the Azerbaijani side, shows the bodies of six Armenian servicemen killed near the village of Hakaku in the occupied Hadrut region of Artsakh.
The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army (DA) reaffirms its earlier statement that neither on December 27, no DA unit, no servicemen have been involved in any military operation, and did not fire even a single shot.
No less important is also the ‘coincidence’ that yesterday Azerbaijan violated the agreement reached in advance and did not allow search groups to enter the areas where, according to them, these ‘battles’ took place. Active work is underway at present to find out the identities of the people depicted in the disseminated footage. The Defense Army does not rule out that we are dealing with the brutal murder of citizens who ended up in Azerbaijani captivity earlier.
- Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has met with the leaders of Armenia's parliamentary factions to discuss holding early elections in 2021.
Pashinyan held talks with My Step ruling faction head Lilit Makunts, Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan, and Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan.
According to the Mediaport Telegram channel, Bright Armenia Party leader demands that PM resign without preconditions.
And Gagik Tsarukyan told Nikol Pashinyan as well that his resignation is the only way out of the current situation.
- The general and 35 more officers of the Turkish armed forces will serve in the joint center with Russia to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar noted.
According to him, after the completion of the construction and launch of the joint center, the Turkish general and 35 officers will start serving.
Hulusi Akar also confirmed that the Turkish servicemen who will be involved in the work of the Russian-Turkish center have already left for Azerbaijan.
- No provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers have been observed so far in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told TASS.
"The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to be settled," he noted.
- MP Anna Grigoryan has left the majority My Step faction, but she will not give up her parliamentary seat.
"At this difficult and historic moment for our country, I consider it my duty to make the just demands of the people heard — without being constrained before any political force," Anna Grigoryan wrote on her Facebook.
- The Investigative Committee of Armenia is continuing its investigation of the criminal case opened against former high-ranking police officer Sayat Shirinyan for making a social media post containing public calls for committing violence.
Based on the evidence obtained, he has been charged. A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been chosen as a pretrial measure against Shirinyan.