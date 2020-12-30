Dodon to lead Party of Socialists in Moldova

Ex-president of Moldova Igor Dodon on Wednesday was re-elected leader of the Party of Socialists, Socialist MP Bogdan Tirdea reported.
After the political party’s congress, parliamentary speaker Zinaida Grechaniy, who was the leader of the Party of Socialists for the past four years, declared that the decision on the return of Dodon has been unanimously adopted.
During its November 17 session, the republican council of the Party of Socialists had offered Dodon to lead the political party again. Dodon quit as the leader of the party when he became the President of Moldova in 2016 since the head of state can’t be politically affiliated.