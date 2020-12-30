News
Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on regional agenda
Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on regional agenda
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani, as reported the Media and Public Diplomacy Department at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Aivazian congratulated his Georgian counterpart on his reappointment as Foreign Minister.

The foreign ministers touched upon issues on the bilateral and regional agendas and underscored the willingness to make efforts to strengthen the relations hinged on the centuries-old friendship and neighborly traditions including through intensification of contacts and dialogue at different levels.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on peace and security in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
