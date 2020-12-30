Members of opposition discuss socio-economic crisis in Armenia with employers' union president

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Today Vazgen Manukyan, the candidate of the Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister, and the Movement’s coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan received President of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia Gagik Makaryan.
The interlocutors discussed the socio-economic crisis and pinpointed the main reasons for the crisis and the primary challenges facing the country.
They also exchanged views on the possible ways out of the current situation and reached an agreement to continue the joint discussions on recommendations regarding the plans to solve the socio-economic crisis.”