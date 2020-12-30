News
Armenia obtains 8 large oxygen generating stations and 100,000 COVID-19 tests
Armenia obtains 8 large oxygen generating stations and 100,000 COVID-19 tests
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Health of Armenia reports that Armenia has obtained 8 large oxygen generating stations, 400 oxygen concentrators, 100,000 COVID-19 tests, 200,000 sampling sticks, as well as protective masks and outwear which will serve for the fight against the coronavirus.

Out of the 8 oxygen generating stations, the obtainment of two of them was made possible through funding from UCLA’s Operation Armenia and with the support of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (this serves as one of the brilliant examples of the strong ties and close cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora).

Eight oxygen generating stations were installed at medical centers in Armenia this year alone.

Overall, Armenia has 16 oxygen generating stations, which will highly contribute to the organizing of unobstructed and effective activities for the fight against COVID-19.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
