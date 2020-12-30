Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian special services chiefs consider possibility of creation of communication channel

During the meeting held through the mediation of Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Moscow, heads of the special services of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ali Nagiyev and Armen Abazyan mentioned the importance of the creation of a communication channel for exchange of information, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan reported Wednesday.

According to the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, the heads of special services discussed the current state of fulfillment of the obligations with respect to the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia and to end the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, the observance of international humanitarian law in the region, as well as the ensuring of “border security and the fight against terrorism in the liberated territories”. In addition, they discussed issues related to the search for missing persons, the exchange of prisoners of war/captives and the ways to find out the places where the victims of the conflict have been buried, as well as “other issues of mutual interest in the security sector”.