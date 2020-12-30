Armenia National Security Service: No incidents recorded in sector of Shurnukh, situation fully under control

The National Security Service of Armenia reports that operation of the Goris-Kapan interstate road is unobstructed and that the road is safe for regular traffic, as reported the press service of the National Security Service.
The press service adds that the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service of Armenia and the units of the Border Guard Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Armenia are taking relevant measures for protection of the border in the sector of Shurnukh settlement, no incidents have been recorded, the situation is fully under control, and the population doesn’t have to worry.
The National Security Service urges everyone to follow only official news and informs that further information will be provided in case of need.