Armenian PM discusses snap parliamentary elections with representatives of political parties

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues to hold consultations with representatives of political forces.
Today the Prime Minister had meetings with representative of the administrative body of the For the Republic Party, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Babajanyan and members of the Executive Body of the Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party Suren Sahakyan and Gor Hakobyan.
During the meetings, the interlocutors discussed the holding of snap parliamentary elections in 2021, and the Prime Minister listened to the representatives of the political parties as they shared their opinions and expressed their positions.