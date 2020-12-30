Armenian and Russian FMs discuss actions for stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, as reported the Media and Public Diplomacy Department of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“In continuation of the recent talks, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional peace, stability and security and discussed the observance of the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the actions aimed at stabilizing the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Several issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda were also in focus during the phone talks of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia. In this regard, with satisfaction, the parties underscored the high dynamics of allied cooperation and attached importance to the advancement of the cooperation in the coming year,” the press release of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.