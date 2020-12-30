Iran says Trump number one culprit in assassination of General Soleimani

Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi on Wednesday described outgoing US President Donald Trump as the number one culprit in the terrorist attack on Iran's leading anti-terror Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, stressing that the US president may not escape punishment on the pretext of political immunity, FarsNews Agency reported, according to TASS.

“Trump is the number one criminal in the assassination of martyr Soleiamni, who has admitted to the crime before the world people and he may by no means be seen immune to punishment for this act,” Rayeesi said.

He stressed the need for a serious prosecution of the perpetrators of the terror attack, noting that there are enough documents to pursue the case and demand punishment for the masterminds and perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani announced on Monday that the country has identified and is prosecuting 48 individuals for masterminding and conducting the last year terror attack on General Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020. The airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The two were martyred in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport. On January 8 and after the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani. Iran’s leadership has declared several times that it will take revenge for the assassination of Soleimani.