Karabakh President receives Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan and Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan, as reported the press service of the President of Artsakh.

“The head of state attached importance to the organizing of harmonious and effective cooperation between the Ministries of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Artsakh and Armenia. He stated that, in spite of the hardships facing Artsakh in the post-war period, the government won’t spare efforts and vigor for the development of education, science, culture and sport. According to Harutyunyan, most schoolchildren and students have already returned, and their number will grow significantly alongside the solutions to housing issues.

Minister Dumanyan expressed gratitude to President Harutyunyan for the cordial reception and expressed his willingness to convey new quality to the existing cooperation. Dumanyan also mentioned that he will spend the holidays in Artsakh,” the press release reads.