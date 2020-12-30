Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with wounded servicemen from Armenian city of Abovyan

Latvia extends state of emergency and sets curfew for New Year

Argentine parliament approves abortion legalization

Armenia MOD meets with parents and relatives of POWs

France Ambassador to Armenia sends New Year's message to Armenian people

Armenia 2nd President pays tribute to martyred soldiers (PHOTOS)

Processes in Syunik Province might make it hard for Iran and Armenia to implement joint projects

Science magazine lists 2020 most important scientific achievements: COVID-19 vaccine tops the list

Iran says Trump number one culprit in assassination of General Soleimani

Karabakh President receives Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister

Russia gratuitously grants EUR 10 million to Armenia to help those displaced from Karabakh

22 Armenia soldiers' bodies found, Armenian PM Pashinyan meets all parliamentary factions heads, 30.12.2020 digest

Armenian and Russian FMs discuss actions for stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Dodon to lead Party of Socialists in Moldova

Armenian opposition party leader meets with mayor of Armenia's Kajaran

Armenian PM discusses snap parliamentary elections with representatives of political parties

French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays

Official: Gardens and hydroelectric power plant in Armenia's Karahunj village being transferred to Azerbaijan

Armenia National Security Service: No incidents recorded in sector of Shurnukh, situation fully under control

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian special services chiefs consider possibility of creation of communication channel

EU leaders sign cooperation deal with UK after Brexit

Armenian police searching for 66-year-old woman

Armenia obtains 8 large oxygen generating stations and 100,000 COVID-19 tests

Armenia PM signs new decision

Iran to pay $ 150 thousand to families of victims of Ukrainian Boeing crash

Members of opposition discuss socio-economic crisis in Armenia with employers' union president

Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on regional agenda

Croatia declares January 2 as day of mourning for quake victims

Armenia’s Pashinyan continues to receive congratulations on upcoming holidays

Aznavour Foundation provides details on humanitarian aid sent to Armenia from France

Armenia Constitutional Court President receives Russia Ambassador

Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh

UK approves first AstraZeneca vaccine

Artsakh Defense Army: Work underway to find out identities of people depicted in Azerbaijan footage

NATO Secretary General sends New Year's message to Armenia President

Russian peacekeepers say ceasefire violations have not been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with mayor of Meghri

Mongolia reports first death from COVID-19

Executive Body of Republican Party of Armenia holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan national security chiefs meet in Moscow

Italy municipality recognizes Karabakh independence

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 22 fallen Armenian soldiers found during search

Mediaport: Bright Armenia Party leader demands that PM resign without preconditions

Lusine Gharakhanyan is appointed Artsakh Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sports

China says US budget for 2021 is interference in internal affairs

Charges brought against Armenia media company co-founder

Ex-advisors file lawsuit against current president of Armenian Constitutional Court

Armenia Police former high-ranking officer is charged

Iran's investigation of Ukrainian plane crash is over

Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Sarkissian: I hope the difficulties the ending year brought will remain in the past

Armenia government social assistance program launches for Artsakh residents who lost real estate due to recent war

US records COVID-19 new strain case

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s 26 employees join demand for PM Pashinyan’s resignation

NYT: Pompeo may include Cuba on US list of terorrist sponsons

Parliament speaker: Chroniclers, historians will reflect on description of incredibly brutal recent Artsakh war

US ambassador to Armenia: At this holiday season there will be empty places at many family tables

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with Kapan mayor in Syunik Province

New laser weapons being created in Russia

My Step Foundation of Armenia to not launch new Scholarship Program for 2021/22

Lavrov: No provocations against Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Bitcoin trading above $ 28 thousand

US plans to sell $4bn attack helicopters to Kuwait

UAE records COVID-19 new strain cases

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia ex-President Kocharyan on New Year, Christmas

582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus

Armenia sports journalist is appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sports

One driver dies on the spot, there are injured after road accident in Armenia’s Tavush

World oil prices on the rise

Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US

Prince Charles calls for an end to exploitation of nature

Trump tops list of Americans’ most admired men in 2020

Armenia MP leaves majority faction in legislature

Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Ombudsman: Armenia MFA has issued important official position on demarcation processes

Apple develops 64-core ARM processor for computers

EU and China to sign long-awaited business investment deal

Air raid siren goes off in Iran's Urmia

3 die in car accident on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road

Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021

Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador

2 Turkish planes deliver cargo with military equipment to Libya

New Year's message from EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin

Armenian analyst on what Azerbaijan lost after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey, UK sign free trade deal

New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK

UK intends to buy cheap UAVs after war in Karabakh

Yerevan court releases ARF-D member, declares decision on detention as unlawful

Russia PM sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of upcoming holidays

4 Armenian POWs, dead body returned to Armenia, Azerbaijanis put sign near Armenian village, 29.12.20 digest

Armenia National Security Service officer tells Shurnukh village residents they can stay until January 1-2

Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials kicks off in Iran

Turkish defense minister confirms sending military to Azerbaijan

Armenian National Congress opposition party says parliamentary deputy speaker's statement is disinformation

Armenia MOD: There is a need for further study to provide information about Ashot Pashinyan's demobilization

ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue

Bright Armenia Party leader: The crisis continues

Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of the upcoming holidays

Iran to react as planned to General Qasem Soleimani's assassination