France Ambassador to Armenia sends New Year's message to Armenian people

Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has sent a New Year’s message to the Armenian people. The message reads as follows:
“Dear Armenian friends, dear Armenians in Armenia,
As the year 2020, which was full of so many tribulations for Armenia, ends, my thoughts are first and foremost with the families where a chair will remain empty around the table this year.
Now is not the time for celebration, but now, more than ever, I would like to share the hope that this country continues to inspire me with.
I want Armenia to live in peace and security, without being afraid to see its youth leave for the frontline again.
I want Armenia, with a history spanning millennia, to have trust in the future.
I want Armenia to never doubt its beauty, strength and talents.
I want Armenians to be away from discord and crazy winds.
I want Armenians to look in the same direction together.
I want Armenians to be proud to leave this country to their sons.
I want France to stand by the side of Armenia
I want France to remember what Armenians have given to France.
I want Frenchmen to visit Armenia or look towards Armenia sometimes.
I want Frenchmen to always love Armenia, just like Armenia loves us Frenchmen.
I want the year 2021 to be a year of peace, happiness and prosperity for everyone.”