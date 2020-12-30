Armenia MOD meets with parents and relatives of POWs

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today met with the parents and relatives of servicemen in captivity, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The defense minister provided details about the process of bringing the captured servicemen back to Armenia and stated that the director of the National Security Service has met with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow to discuss the exchange of prisoners of war/captives and the search for missing persons in order to provide a speedy solution to the issue.

Harutyunyan noted that the Ministry of Defense continues to work actively with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The European Court of Human Rights is also examining the personal files of citizens of Armenia in captivity.

The defense minister assured the parents and relatives that the Ministry of Defense will continue to make all efforts to bring the prisoners of war back to Armenia as soon as possible.