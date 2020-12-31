UPC–CPSU: Zohrabyan's removal as head of Armenia parliament committee is government pressure on opposition

The Union of Communist Parties-Communist Party of the Soviet Union UPC–CPSU is watching with alarm the development of internal political confrontation in Armenia. The UPC–CPSU Central Council noted this in a statement.

"Together with the Union Parties, we wish the fraternal Armenian people a speedy return to creative activity for the welfare of the Homeland, whose foundation was established thanks the peace initiatives of the Russian Federation.

The pressure of the [Armenian] republic’s authorities on their critics and opponents does not contribute to a constructive dialogue and the country’s recovery from the political crisis. We note with concern that another manifestation of this policy was the dismissal of [opposition] Prosperous Armenia [faction] general secretary Naira Vahanovna Zohrabyan from the post of chair of the RA [Republic of Armenia] [National Assembly Standing] Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, which she was heading since the beginning of 2019. During this time she has manifested herself as a highly professional and constructive politician, a consistent supporter of the strengthening of the strategic union of Russia and Armenia, and has opposed Yerevan’s signing of the Istanbul Convention.

We believe that such a negative impact on the opposition—both inside and outside the walls of the National Assembly—contradicts the announced course of institutional settlement of the existing disagreements,” the UPC–CPSU statement also reads.