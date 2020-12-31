Ex-Ambassador: Hayastan All Armenian Fund funds were spent inconsistently by authorities

This package shows how inconsistently, convinced of own impunity, and indifference to the Armenian Diaspora the Armenian authorities have spent the funds by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
“Haykan Arshamyan, director of the Hayastan [All Armenian] Fund, required that the Ministry of Finance submit a report on the 52.7 billion drams (~ $110,000,000) transferred from the Fund to the state budget.
In response, Minister of Finance [Atom] Janjughazyan did not explain for what purpose the funds were spent, adding that the report on the funds spent will be submitted within the framework of the budget report.
Receiving that ‘half answer,’ Haykan Arshamyan petitioned in writing to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to instruct—through the latter’s mediation—the finance minister to submit a report on the expenditure of funds, in accordance with the agreement between the Fund and the state. Nikol Pashinyan has not responded to Arshamyan's letter yet," Minasyan added.