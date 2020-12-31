News
One of most notorious serial killers dies in US
One of most notorious serial killers dies in US
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in US history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died Wednesday in California. He was 80, AP reported.

Samuel Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, died at a California hospital, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.

California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said there was no sign of foul play, and his cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

A career criminal who had been in and out jail for decades, Little denied for years he’d ever killed anyone.

Then, in 2018, he opened up to Texas Ranger James Holland, who had been asked to question him about a killing it turned out Little didn’t commit. During approximately 700 hours of interviews, however, Little provided details of scores of slayings only the killer would know.

By the time of his death, Little had confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005.

Authorities, who continue to investigate his claims, said they have confirmed nearly 60 killings and have no reason to doubt the others.
