Russia ambassador to Armenia: We have all grounds for looking to future with optimism
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

In a video message posted on the embassy's Facebook page, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin congratulated the Armenian and Russian peoples on the coming New Year. The video message particularly says:

"The year 2020, which has become a year of serious trials for all of us, is coming to an end. The coronavirus pandemic, the dramatic events related to the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict have left a mark on all aspects of our lives.

In the face of severe challenges, demanded and unalterable fraternal, allied relations that unite our countries and their traditionally characteristic features—common strategic interests, assistance, willingness to come to the aid, and mutual trust—were manifested with special clarity.

As we enter the new year with this ‘baggage,’ we have all the grounds—despite the problems and difficulties we face—for looking to the future with optimism.”
