Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon

Turkey hopes that the Russian-Turkish center for maintaining the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] will soon start operating. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.
"I wish success to our military which, as part of its service, will monitor the maintaining of the ceasefire [in Karabakh]. I am hopeful that the center under construction will be operational in the near future," said Erdogan, while speaking on the phone with the Turkish officers who currently are in Azerbaijan.
Earlier, Turkey’s national defense minister Hulusi Akar had stated that 36 Turkish military officers, including a general, will serve at the aforesaid monitoring center.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.