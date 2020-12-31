Cargo ship sinks off east coast of China

Two people have died and seven others are still missing after a cargo ship sank off the east coast of China, Xinhua news agency reported Thursday, citing the rescue center of Zhejiang province.
The accident took place in the East China Sea, in the basin of the city of Zhoushan on Wednesday, but it was reported on Thursday.
There were 13 crew members on board the cargo ship at the time of the accident, four of whom were rescued, two had died, and the rest are still reported missing.
Search and rescue operations with about 20 rescue ships are in progress in the area of the accident.
There were 4,700 tons of concrete on board the cargo ship at the time of the sinking.