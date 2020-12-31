News
Thursday
December 31
Thursday
December 31
US State Department confirms there is no working group with Turkey on S-400 issue
US State Department confirms there is no working group with Turkey on S-400 issue
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The State Department on Wednesday denied Turkish media reports that Ankara and Washington had set up a working group to resolve the situation over Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system, Al-Monitor reported.

A State Department spokesperson denied the existence of any new working group, telling Al-Monitor in reference to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), “There is no working group regarding CAATSA sanctions or to ‘study’ the threat posed by the S-400 system to the F-35. There are routine working-level consultations regarding the impact of the sanctions on existing military-to-military cooperation.”

The spokesperson added, “We remain committed to the full implementation of sanctions as announced [on December 14] by [US] Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo.”
