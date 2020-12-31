Washington Post: US Secret Service to change composition of Biden's security team

The US Secret Service is making some staff changes in the presidential detail that will guard President-elect Joe Biden, amid concerns from Biden allies that some current members were politically aligned with incumbent President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the changes, The Washington Post reported .

As Biden readies his new administration, the Secret Service plans to bring back to the White House detail a handful of senior agents whom Biden knows well from their work more than four years ago guarding him and his family when he was vice president.

For instance, some presidential detail members urged other agents and Secret Service officers not to wear masks on presidential trips this year—against the administration’s own public health guidance—as the president felt wearing masks projected weakness,

The Secret Service also took the unprecedented step of allowing the former detail leader to temporarily leave his job to become a White House political adviser. Anthony Ornato was hired as White House deputy chief of staff earlier this year. In that role, he helped coordinate a controversial June photo opportunity in which Trump strode defiantly across Lafayette Square to pose with a Bible after the park was forcibly cleared of peaceful protesters.

Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan declined to comment on Ornato’s White House role or the staffing changes but said the Secret Service remains true to its apolitical mission.

“That is smart to give the incoming president the comfort of the familiar,” said one former Secret Service executive, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel changes. “You want him to be with people he knows and trusts, and who also know how he operates.”